Seventh Annual Winter Wednesday International Supper Series!

Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the culinary team joining the party to talk about how the food was prepared, while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.

Our first dinner will be on January 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):

The Line Up!

March 7: Noche Cubana

March 14: #PorkNation

March 22: Only Hors d'Oeuvres

$42 per Person

THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT

Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%! And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it! Prepayment required.

Reservations Required

Family Style Seating

503-538-6060

info@subterrarestaurant.com

Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant

1505 Portland Road (99W at Villa Road)

Newberg, Oregon 97132

www.subterrarestaurant.com

