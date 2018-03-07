|Location:
|Subterra – A Wine Cellar Restaurant
|1505 Portland Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Seventh Annual Winter Wednesday International Supper Series!
Every Wednesday through the winter has been assigned a theme, and Chef Martin and his staff will cook a menu and pair beverage to that theme, with Martin, Janet and the culinary team joining the party to talk about how the food was prepared, while you eat and drink amongst the valley's finest.
Our first dinner will be on January 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6):
The Line Up!
March 7: Noche Cubana
March 14: #PorkNation
March 22: Only Hors d'Oeuvres
$42 per Person
THE SUPPER SERIES PASSPORT
Pre-purchase a ticket to each of the ten dinners for the price of eight - save 20%! And tickets are transferable to another person if you can't make it! Prepayment required.
Reservations Required
Family Style Seating
503-538-6060
