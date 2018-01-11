Sensory Evaluation of Wine Varietals course

Sensory Evaluation of Wine Varietals is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 11. Class meets 6:30 to 9:20 pm, Thursdays. For questions please contact the program chair, Scott Dwyer.



New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Fee: $507