Sensory 101 with Chef Abby

In this class Chef Abby will give you the simple tools to navigate food and wine pairings with success and confidence. You’ll taste through selected wines and bites as well as sensory elements that are highlighted in the wines. You’ll find out what works well together as well as how to avoid what does not. You’ll take away the knowledge of just how easy it is to make your own perfect pairing at home with friends.

Examples include: Salt, fennel pollen, olive oil, Chile pepper paste, charred/smoked meat, honey, salty aged cheese.

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/44485-sensory-101-dec-16/.