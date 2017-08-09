 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/sensory-101-2/
All Dates:Aug 9, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sensory 101

In this class Chef Abby will give you the simple tools to navigate food and wine pairings with success and confidence. You’ll taste through selected wines and bites as well as sensory elements that are highlighted in the wines. You’ll find out what works well together as well as how to avoid what does not. You’ll take away the knowledge of just how easy it is to make your own perfect pairing at home with friends.
Examples include: Salt, fennel pollen, olive oil, Chile pepper paste, charred/smoked meat, honey, salty aged cheese.

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/brooks-wine/events/41616-sensory-101/.

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

