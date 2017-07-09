 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 883-4111
Email:events@cdtvineyard.com
All Dates:Jul 9, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Second Sunday Music Series with The Brothers Reed

Join us at Coeur de Terre for the "Second Sunday Music Series" on July 9th from 1p.m. - 4p.m. and watch "The Brothers Reed" perform live! Food and beverages will be available for purchase and all ages are welcome to this free event.

"The Brothers Reed" is an American Folk band consisting of two brothers, Aaron and Phil Reed. They were the 2014 winners of "Road to Nashville" and finalists of the "Rising Stars Contest" during the 2015 Britt Festival. This Southern Oregon duo captures the influence of multiple genres and utilizes their skills among a multitude of instruments to create the sound that is "The Brothers Reed".

Live music, food, and beverages for all ages.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS