Second Sunday Music Series with The Brothers Reed

Join us at Coeur de Terre for the "Second Sunday Music Series" on July 9th from 1p.m. - 4p.m. and watch "The Brothers Reed" perform live! Food and beverages will be available for purchase and all ages are welcome to this free event.



"The Brothers Reed" is an American Folk band consisting of two brothers, Aaron and Phil Reed. They were the 2014 winners of "Road to Nashville" and finalists of the "Rising Stars Contest" during the 2015 Britt Festival. This Southern Oregon duo captures the influence of multiple genres and utilizes their skills among a multitude of instruments to create the sound that is "The Brothers Reed".