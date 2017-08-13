Second Sunday Concert Series – We Are the We

We Are The West is a convergence of sound and space both rare and compelling. Over the past three years, the Los Angeles – based group has steadily made a name for themselves with their intimate and hauntingly beautiful songs, and their uniquely organic approach to performance, bringing new meaning to the terms “underground” and “garage band."

Bring your chairs, blankets, and a few good friends and join us at Coeur de Terre for great music, delicious artisan, wood fired pizzas from Renaissance Catering, and refreshing beverages. All ages are welcome to this free event!