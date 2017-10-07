Seafood Festival at Saffron Fields

Ticket includes a glass of wine, a bowl of the boil, cornbread, and shucked oysters. Enjoy bluesy music from Sunny Hess and Lady Cat Blue. Low country boil prepared by in-house Chef Patrick Leclarc. Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood.

$30/member $50/non-member

Fee: $30/member, $50/non-member