|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036625323
|Email:
|pinot@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/events/buy-tickets/
|All Dates:
Seafood Festival at Saffron Fields
Ticket includes a glass of wine, a bowl of the boil, cornbread, and shucked oysters. Enjoy bluesy music from Sunny Hess and Lady Cat Blue. Low country boil prepared by in-house Chef Patrick Leclarc. Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood.
$30/member $50/non-member
Fee: $30/member, $50/non-member
A low-country boil for picking, oysters for slurping, music for entertaining, and wine for sipping.