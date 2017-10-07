 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room
18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:pinot@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/events/buy-tickets/
Oct 7, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Seafood Festival at Saffron Fields

Ticket includes a glass of wine, a bowl of the boil, cornbread, and shucked oysters. Enjoy bluesy music from Sunny Hess and Lady Cat Blue. Low country boil prepared by in-house Chef Patrick Leclarc. Oysters provided by Northwest Fresh Seafood.
$30/member $50/non-member

 

Fee: $30/member, $50/non-member

A low-country boil for picking, oysters for slurping, music for entertaining, and wine for sipping.

Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room
Saffron Fields Vineyard Tasting Room 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
