SEA O2 Sparkling Rosé Launch

WHAT and WHO is SEA O2?

SEA O2 is a new Willamette Valley sparkling wine made by acclaimed winemaker and grape grower, Matt Compton of Small World Wine Company LLC in Philomath, Oregon (makers of Spindrift Cellars and Compton Family Wines)

· Our initial offering is a 2017 Sparkling Rosé . A "Pinot Blend" that includes Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc, finished in a dry style

WHAT DO WE SUPPORT?

· We love, respect and appreciate the Oregon Coast and all seas everywhere and in this spirit, a portion of all SEA O2 Sparkling Wine sales and SEA O2 Sparkling Wine merchandise sales will be donated to the Marine Mammal Institute at Oregon State University. There will also be special events throughout each year with additional contributions going to this amazing program. For more info on their research and efforts, please visit: https://mmi.oregonstate.edu/

WHAT YOU GET

Each guest will receive one glass of SEA O2 Sparkling Rosé and a plate of light food to enjoy with their bubbles

ANYTHING ELSE?

· Additional glasses of the sparkling wine will be available for sale for $6 each.

· Bottles of the wine will be available for retail purchase for $20 per bottle

· Additional light food will be available for $1-$3

· We will also be offering limited edition SEA O2 silk screen prints from our label artist, Neal Williams for $10 each. This 16x20 inch four color poster is numbered and signed and will make a wonderful addition to any wall or as a gift! To see more of Neal's incredible work, please visit: www.epicproblems.com

TICKETS

· Purchase tickets at Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sea-o2-sparkling-wine-launch-tickets-52104858033

- Additional Tickets can be purchased at Spindrift Cellars (810 Applegate, Philomath, OR 97370) or by calling the winery at (541) 929-6555



*** MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AND ABLE TO PRESENT A VALID I.D. TO CONSUME ANY SEA O2 SPARKLING WINE ***

Fee: $12