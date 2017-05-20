 Calendar Home
Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:May 20, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Scott Paul Wines Spring Release

2014 was the best growing season in more than a decade. The summer’s consistently hot days, warm nights and just the right sprinkling of rain added up to near-perfect conditions.

It is time to celebrate the release of 2014 La Paulée Pinot Noir, 2014 Azana Vineyard Pinot Noir & 2014 Nysa Vineyard Pinot Noir with tasty food pairings and great company.

$25 per person – Complimentary for Wine Club Members
Early bird special! Save an additional 10% on 12 bottles purchased prior to 1pm.

