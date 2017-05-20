|Location:
|Scott Paul Wines
|Map:
|128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038527300
|Email:
|rodolphe@scottpaul.com
|Website:
|http://scottpaul.com/events/
|All Dates:
Scott Paul Wines Spring Release
2014 was the best growing season in more than a decade. The summer’s consistently hot days, warm nights and just the right sprinkling of rain added up to near-perfect conditions.
It is time to celebrate the release of 2014 La Paulée Pinot Noir, 2014 Azana Vineyard Pinot Noir & 2014 Nysa Vineyard Pinot Noir with tasty food pairings and great company.
$25 per person – Complimentary for Wine Club Members
Early bird special! Save an additional 10% on 12 bottles purchased prior to 1pm.