Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 11, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Scott Paul Wines Blind Tasting

Eight Wines, three vintages and three varieties. Test your Scott Paul wine knowledge skills or subtly identify what you like best. Why blind taste? Because it’s a lot of fun! Very cool prizes will be awarded to the most successful guessers.

Saturday, March 11th 11am – 12:30pm & 2pm – 3:30pm. $40 per person - $25 for Wine Club Members.

Reservation required – limited availability. Call 503-852-7300 or email us at rodolphe@scottpaul.com

Fee: $40.00

