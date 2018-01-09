Science of Winemaking course

Science of Winemaking is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 9. Class meets 2:00 to 4:50 pm, Tuesdays, plus one hour weekly online. For questions please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.



New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu

Fee: $446