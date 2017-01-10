|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Rd NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.589.7663
|Email:
|scott.dwyer@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Science of Winemaking Course
Science of Winemaking is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week hybrid class, beginning January 10. Class meets 9:00 to 11:50 am on Tuesdays, plus one hour per week online. For questions, please contact the instructor, Scott Dywer.
Fee: $426