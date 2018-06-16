 Calendar Home
Location:The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery Tasting Room at Vineyard
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035043796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:http://www.pottersvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jun 16, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jun 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

School Is Out - Sparkling Rosé Release

There will also be Estate Pinot Noir, Celilo Chardonnay, and Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to taste at our Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery in Newberg, OR. Hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

 

Fee: $15

Taste our first ever Sparking Rosé of Pinot Noir - Cheers to School being out for all you teachers

