|The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery Tasting Room at Vineyard
|14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|5035043796
|sandy@pottersvineyard.com
|http://www.pottersvineyard.com
School Is Out - Sparkling Rosé Release
There will also be Estate Pinot Noir, Celilo Chardonnay, and Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to taste at our Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery in Newberg, OR. Hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Fee: $15
Taste our first ever Sparking Rosé of Pinot Noir - Cheers to School being out for all you teachers