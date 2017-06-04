 Calendar Home
Say Olé! to Rosé (and paella!)

We’re getting festive in the Cellar 503 backyard with a special event on June 4 featuring amazing Spanish-style paella and some fabulous Oregon rosé!

We’re delighted to have Oregon winemakers featuring a range of rosé styles to pair with your choice of either carnivorous or vegetarian paella from Crown Paella.

So say olé to rosé and plan to taste with winemakers from Monks Gate Vineyard Estate, Bryn Mawr Winery, Hazelfern Cellars, Keeler Estate, Beckham Estate Vineyard, Varnum Vintners, and Kramer Vineyards.

A plateful of paella is included in the ticket price.
Gluten free and vegetarian options available.

Buy your ticket now -- they won't be available at the door!
Ticket sales close June 1.

Fee: $45

8 different producers showcasing their style of rosé paired with a plate of paella!

