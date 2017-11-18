|Location:
|ROCO Tasting Room
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Savor the Holiday Season at Pre-Thanksgiving Event
Explore your full palate with the NEW ’14 RMS Sparkling Wine, NEW ’15 Chardonnay, and a pre-release of the ’15 Pinot Noirs. We’ll sample the extraordinary 2016 Pinot Noirs from the barrel for pre-sale. The owners, Rollin and Corby, will be behind the bar to pour and visit with guests. This is a complimentary event for club members plus two guests and $25 for the public, and includes delectable appetizers.
Fee: $25
Discover three vintages of ROCO wines poured by the owners Rollin & Corby.