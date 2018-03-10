Location: Cannon Beach, Oregon Map: Cannon Beach, OR 97110 All Dates: Mar 8, 2018

Mar 9, 2018

Mar 10, 2018

Mar 11, 2018



Savor Cannon Beach 2018

With a focus on Northwest wines and regional cuisine, the Savor Cannon Beach festival offers a four-day lineup of wine, culinary and arts experiences in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beautiful destinations. A series of six festival events focus on specific themes that showcase the bounty of Northwest wine and cuisine while restaurants, galleries and shops add a weekend full of tastings, special dinners and cultural events.

2018 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BEST OF THE NORTHWEST THROWDOWN

THURSDAY, MARCH 8 (5-7pm)

Our opening night event is an evening of award-winning Northwest wines and chef-designed light bites to pair with them. You’ll taste 12 award-winning wines including recent Gold Medal winners from competitions like the SavorNW Wine Awards and the Cascadia Wine Competition. Your vote will determine the best wines of the evening from these superb selections. Wines will represent many of the wine-growing regions in Oregon and Washington. Our Thursday night Throwdown is an evening of delicious fun and is a great way to discover new wines and varietals while you increase your awareness of Northwest wine regions.

Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $40



WINEMAKER'S PREMIUM POURS

FRIDAY, MARCH 9 (1-4pm)

Five Northwest wineries have agreed to open up their cellars and each share three special wines. You’ll have the opportunity to taste library wines, verticals, horizontals or reserve wines. In past years, these tastings have included library wines from Willamette Valley’s winemaking pioneer, Sokol Blosser Winery; a three-year vertical of Angel Vine’s award winning The Hellion red blend; and a library horizontal of Anne Amie Vineyards wines. This is a drop-in wine tasting event where you can taste some special wines. Palate cleansers are provided, but food is not served at this wine tasting event (some food will be available for purchase).

Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $30

WINE & GALLERY WALK

FRIDAY, MARCH 9 (6-8pm)

You’ll enjoy an evening strolling downtown Cannon Beach visiting art galleries, each hosting a Northwest winery and serving light appetizers. It's a fun evening of art, wine and food. Your ticket purchase includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass.

Location: Check-in begins at 5:30pm at Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N. Spruce)

Price: $30



WINE TASTING BASICS & BEYOND

SATURDAY, MARCH 10 (11am-12:30pm)

In this program designed to help you taste wine like an expert, you’ll sample four award-winning Northwest wines that demonstrate different wine characteristics in style, body, acidity and barrel influence. You’ll explore wine terminology, from tannins to terroir; learn about AVAs and wine tasting do’s and don’ts that will have you tasting and discussing wines like a pro. This program is designed for intermediate or beginning wine appreciators and is conducted by professional wine competition facilitators Hank and Nancy Sauer. Participants with Wine Walk tickets can check-in and pick up their glass at this event avoiding the line at the downtown Wine Walk check-in. This is a sit down program, so you'll want to arrive on time and we kindly request no fragrances be worn.

Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock)

Price: $20



SAVOR CANNON BEACH WINE WALK

SATURDAY, MARCH 10 (1-5pm)

Taste wines from approximately 40 Northwest wineries as you make the rounds of Cannon Beach art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington. Your ticket purchase includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass and then your tasting pours are free.

Location: Check-in begins at 12pm at Coaster Theatre (108 N Hemlock)

Price: $40

GOLD MEDAL WINES & BATTLE OF THE BITES

SUNDAY, MARCH 11 (11:30am-1:30pm)

This great event will tempt you to stay an extra day with its combination of great wine and exciting chef-made creations! You'll taste 12 current vintage Gold Medal winning wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards selected the previous week by some of the top wine judges in the Northwest. This event will also feature the Battle of the Bites with "bites" prepared by area chefs and restaurants; and your vote will determine the winner. This event is a great way to discover some of the best wines available in 2018 to add to your shopping list or cellar.

Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S Hemlock)

Price: $40

PURCHASING TICKETS: All Savor Cannon Beach events are limited in size and we recommend advance purchase. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door to each event.

PASSES: The following passes are available in limited quantities:Friday Pass (two events) for $55, Saturday Pass (two events) for $55 or a Festival Pass (six events) for $175

EVENT CHECK-IN INFORMATION: All Savor Cannon Beach events are considered 'will-call.' Please plan to check in to each event using your printed ticket confirmation and ID.

LOCATIONS: Please note that events are in a variety of locations. Make note of the check-in location for each ticket purchased.

AGE RESTRICTION: All participants must be 21 and older; IDs will be requested at check in to each event.

MORE INFORMATION: SavorCannonBeach.com

TICKETS: Eventbrite.com