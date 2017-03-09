Location: Various locations Phone: 888-609-6051 Email: info@savorcannonbeach.com Website: http://www.savorcannonbeach.com/ All Dates: Mar 9, 2017 - Mar 12, 2017 See website for event times.



Savor Cannon Beach

Savor Cannon Beach offers a four-day lineup of unique wine experiences in one of the Pacific Northwest's most beautiful vacation destinations. Festival events focus on specific themes that showcase the bounty of Northwest wine and cuisine while restaurants, galleries and shops add a weekend full of tastings, special dinners and cultural events. Many of the wines served at festival events are award winners or wines that have received recent acclaim. Event descriptions are listed below.



THURSDAY, MARCH 9



5-7pm - THURSDAY THROWDOWN: BEST OF THE NORTHWEST

We've selected 12 award-winning wines representing different wine growing regions of Oregon and Washington and let you vote for the top wines of the evening. This event is a great way to discover new wines and varietals while you increase your awareness of Northwest wine regions. The evening also includes a selection of light bites. It's a fun way to kick off the Savor Cannon Beach weekend! Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $40 (tickets available at the door)



FRIDAY, MARCH 10



1-4pm - WINEMAKER'S PREMIUM POURS

Northwest wineries have agreed to open up their cellars and share three special wines. Offerings will include library wines, verticals, horizontals or reserve wines. Palate cleansers are provided, but food is not served at this wine tasting event (pizza or sandwiches will be available for purchase). Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $40 (tickets available at the door)



6-8pm - WINE & GALLERY WALK

Visit participating Cannon Beach galleries, each hosting a Northwest winery and serving light appetizers. It's a fun evening of art, wine and food. Includes a free souvenir Savor Cannon Beach glass. Location:Check-in begins at 5:30pm at Cannon Beach Community Hall (207 N. Spruce) Price: $40 (tickets available at the door)



SATURDAY, MARCH 11



11am-12:30pm - WINE TASTING 101

Learn to taste wine like a professional in this educational program with our favorite wine competition facilitators Hank and Nancy Sauer. You'll learn the basics of wine tasting, wine terminology and etiquette for the tasting room or festival. Participants with Wine Walk tickets can check-in and pick up your glass at the end of this event. This is a sit down program, so you'll want to arrive on time and we kindly request no fragrances be worn. Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S. Hemlock) Price: $20 (tickets available at the door)



1-5pm - SAVOR CANNON BEACH WINE WALK

Taste wines from nearly 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings as you make the rounds of Cannon Beach art galleries, shops, restaurants and hotels. Participating wineries represent the major wine growing regions in Oregon and Washington, including Willamette Valley, eastern Washington and southern Oregon. Ticket price includes a souvenir Savor Cannon Beach wine glass and free tastings from any of the participating wineries. Proceeds from this event benefit Clatsop Animal Assistance, supporting our county animal shelter. Location: Check-in begins at 11am at Coaster Theatre (108 N Hemlock) Price: $40 (tickets available at the door)



SUNDAY, MARCH 12



11:30am-1:30pm - GOLD MEDAL WINES & BATTLE OF THE BITES

This great event will tempt you to stay an extra day! You'll taste 12 Gold Medal winning wines from the SavorNW Wine Awards selected the previous week by some of the top wine judges on the West Coast. This event will also feature the Battle of the Bites with "bites" prepared by Cannon Beach chefs and restaurants; and your vote will determine the winner. Location: Tolovana Inn (Warren/Grace Haven Room, 3400 S Hemlock) Price: $40 (tickets available at the door)



FESTIVAL PASSES: A Festival Pass including admission to all of these events is $195 (a limited number of Festival Passes are offered by advance purchase only).



PURCHASING TICKETS: All Savor Cannon Beach events are limited in size and we recommend advance purchase. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door to each event.



EVENT CHECK-IN INFORMATION: All Savor Cannon Beach events are considered 'will-call.' Please plan to check in to each event using your printed ticket confirmation and ID.



LOCATIONS: Please note that events are in a variety of locations. Make note of the check-in location for each ticket purchased.



AGE RESTRICTION: All participants must be 21 and older; IDs will be requested at check in to each event.



Purchase tickets at Eventbrite and follow us on Facebook for up-to-the-minute information.