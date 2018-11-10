Saturday Seminar: Tiny Bubbles at Adelsheim

HOW WINE GETS ITS SPARKLE ON Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE

Nothing says celebration like a bottle of bubbly! But do you know the difference between Champagne, Prosecco, Cava, and other Sparkling Wines or how these wines get their bubbles? Did you know that Champagne isn’t the birthplace of sparkling wine? Did you know that Dom Perignon was a real person and while his name was lent to one of the great Champagne’s, he was originally instructed to figure out how to rid his monastery of the “devil’s wine?”

In this special seminar we will explain the history of sparkling wine, its many production methods, how sparkling wines from around the world differ and present Adelsheim’s first sparkling wines in an exclusive tasting! Join us for this holiday season special event — space is limited so sign up now to secure your seat.