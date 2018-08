Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

The Sommelier’s Wine Tasting Secrets Revealed. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE.

Saturday Seminar: Taste Wine like a Sommelier

The Sommelier’s Wine Tasting Secrets Revealed. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE. Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.