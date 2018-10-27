 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/saturday-seminar-scary-wines
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Saturday Seminar: Scary Wines

Ever open a bottle of wine expecting a “treat” and instead find yourself facing a nasty “trick” in the form of a musty, unpleasant odor and flavor instead? Encountering these little monsters can be startling and sometime confusing. Identifying a “corked” or “off” bottle of wine is challenging to even the most experienced wine enthusiast. In this class, we will taste some wines presenting a wide range of “tricks” so you can identify them confidently. After we have tasted some the common faults and flaws, enjoy a delicious, exclusive Adelsheim single vineyard “treat” to cleanse your palate.

 

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

WIND FAULTS AND FLAWS II Presented by Elizabeth Clark

Adelsheim
Adelsheim 16800 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
October (2018)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS