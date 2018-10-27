|Location:
|Adelsheim
|Map:
|16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.3652
|Website:
|http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/saturday-seminar-scary-wines
|All Dates:
Saturday Seminar: Scary Wines
Ever open a bottle of wine expecting a “treat” and instead find yourself facing a nasty “trick” in the form of a musty, unpleasant odor and flavor instead? Encountering these little monsters can be startling and sometime confusing. Identifying a “corked” or “off” bottle of wine is challenging to even the most experienced wine enthusiast. In this class, we will taste some wines presenting a wide range of “tricks” so you can identify them confidently. After we have tasted some the common faults and flaws, enjoy a delicious, exclusive Adelsheim single vineyard “treat” to cleanse your palate.
Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.
WIND FAULTS AND FLAWS II Presented by Elizabeth Clark