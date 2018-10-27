Saturday Seminar: Scary Wines

Ever open a bottle of wine expecting a “treat” and instead find yourself facing a nasty “trick” in the form of a musty, unpleasant odor and flavor instead? Encountering these little monsters can be startling and sometime confusing. Identifying a “corked” or “off” bottle of wine is challenging to even the most experienced wine enthusiast. In this class, we will taste some wines presenting a wide range of “tricks” so you can identify them confidently. After we have tasted some the common faults and flaws, enjoy a delicious, exclusive Adelsheim single vineyard “treat” to cleanse your palate.

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.