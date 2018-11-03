 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/saturday-seminar-advanced-food-amp-wine-pairing
All Dates:Nov 3, 2018 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Saturday Seminar: Inter. Food & Wine Pairing

While pairing food and wine seems like a task for only the most experienced professionals, it only takes a bit of understanding of a few core principles to match your meals like an expert. In time for the holidays, this seminar will explain the fundamentals of food and wine pairing, why some matches work and other’s result in disaster and why some wines seem to go with just about anything. Join us and you’ll be able to present your holiday meals with wines that not only celebrate the season, but also show off your good taste as a host and wine “expert!”

Space is limited so reserve your seat now.

 

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

THE HOLIDAY EDITION Presented by Elizabeth Clark

Adelsheim
16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
