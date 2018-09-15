 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/9/bud-to-bottle
All Dates:Sep 15, 2018 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Saturday Seminar: From the Bud to the Bottle

How Grapes are Grown and Wine is Made. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE.

 

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

How Grapes are Grown and Wine is Made. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE.   Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.
Adelsheim
Adelsheim 16800 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS