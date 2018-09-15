|Location:
|Adelsheim
|Map:
|16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.3652
|Website:
|http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/9/bud-to-bottle
|All Dates:
Saturday Seminar: From the Bud to the Bottle
How Grapes are Grown and Wine is Made. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE.
Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.
Saturday Seminar: From the Bud to the Bottle
How Grapes are Grown and Wine is Made. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS, CWE. Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.
Adelsheim
Adelsheim 16800 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132