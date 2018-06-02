 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim Vineyard
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/6/discovering-chardonnay
All Dates:Jun 2, 2018 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Saturday Seminar: Discovering Willamette Valley Ch

Willamette Valley Chardonnay has had a sordid history. However in the 1990’s, Chardonnay made a triumphant comeback with the import of new clonal selections from France and today, Willamette Valley Chardonnay is showing it’s true potential as a world class wine of distinct character.

In this tasting session, we will discuss the early history and challenges to producing high quality chardonnay in the Willamette Valley, the relationship between Burgundy and the Willamette Valley and its contrast to California with representative wines, and the revolutionary changes that have taken place to make Willamette Valley Chardonnay a contemporary benchmark for new world Chardonnay.

 

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

The Past, Present, and Exciting Future of Willamette Valley Chardonnay. Presented by Sam Schmitt, CS

Adelsheim Vineyard
Adelsheim Vineyard 16800 16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS