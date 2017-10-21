|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: The Leanne McClellan Band
Coria Estates is thrilled to have the Leanne McClellan Band performing Saturday, October 21st from 2-5pm! Make sure you visit us to enjoy the afternoon with friends, wine, and great music! Salud!
Coria Estates is thrilled to have the Leanne McClellan Band performing Saturday, October 21st!