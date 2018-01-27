 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Jan 27, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: The Brothers Kidd

The Brothers are making their 2018 debut on Saturday, 1/27! These two always put on such a good show, you can't miss it! Salud!

The Brothers are making their 2018 debut on Saturday, 1/27!

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
January (2018)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS