|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: The Brothers Kidd
The Brothers Kidd will be here to rock on Saturday, October 28th! Come out to enjoy the beautiful autumn day with wine and great tunes!
Saturday Musica: The Brothers Kidd
The Brothers Kidd will be here to rock on Saturday, October 28th!
Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306