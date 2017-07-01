|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/7/1/saturday-musica-the-brothers-kidd
|All Dates:
SATURDAY MUSICA: THE BROTHERS KIDD
The Brothers Kidd is back at Coria Saturday, July 1st! Island Girls Lunchbox food truck will also be on site! Come by for a fun afternoon of music, food, and wine! All ages welcome.
