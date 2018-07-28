|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Steve Yant & The Generations
The Generations will be here Saturday, 7/28! Coming from all walks of life, these guys are sure to put on an excellent show. See you there!
