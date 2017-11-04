|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike
Dynamic duo Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike will be back at Coria on Saturday, November 4th from 2-5pm. There should be a few drizzles throughout the day, but we have plenty of seating in our barrel room and under the big tent to keep everyone warm and dry! Bring a friend and come enjoy the first weekend of November with us!
