Saturday Musica: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike

Dynamic duo Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike will be back at Coria on Saturday, November 4th from 2-5pm. There should be a few drizzles throughout the day, but we have plenty of seating in our barrel room and under the big tent to keep everyone warm and dry! Bring a friend and come enjoy the first weekend of November with us!