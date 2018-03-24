 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Mar 24, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Mitch Lies & The Alibis

Mitch Lies & The Alibis are back to play at Coria on Saturday 3/24! We're hoping for nice weather of course, but even if it rains, our barrel room is cozy and great for the acoustics. Come hang out with us!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

