|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Mitch Lies & The Alibis
Mitch Lies & The Alibis are back to play at Coria on Saturday 3/24! We're hoping for nice weather of course, but even if it rains, our barrel room is cozy and great for the acoustics. Come hang out with us!
