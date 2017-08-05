|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/8/5/saturday-musica-mitch-lies-the-alibis
|All Dates:
SATURDAY MUSICA: MITCH LIES & THE ALIBIS
Mitch Lies & The Alibis will be back at Coria performing on Saturday, August 5. It's going to be a great summer afternoon so bring your friends and enjoy a glass of our delicious wine!
