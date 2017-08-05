 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/8/5/saturday-musica-mitch-lies-the-alibis
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

SATURDAY MUSICA: MITCH LIES & THE ALIBIS

Mitch Lies & The Alibis will be back at Coria performing on Saturday, August 5. It's going to be a great summer afternoon so bring your friends and enjoy a glass of our delicious wine!

