|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: JT Meier
Beloved musician JT Meier will be back at Coria on Saturday, December 16th for our farewell Saturday Musica before we close for the Holiday season! Come help us send off 2017 in style with rock classics and amazing wine... Salud!
