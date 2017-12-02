 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Dec 2, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Erisy Watt

We are happy to announce that Nashville-raised Erisy Watt and guitarist Jeremy Ferrara will be playing here at Coria Estates on Saturday, December 2nd. With honey sweet vocals and a soft hum that speaks to an older time, you are sure to enjoy this show! Grab your friends and come spend your afternoon with us!

