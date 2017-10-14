|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Buddy Paprock
Buddy Paprock will be playing at Coria Estates for the first time on Saturday, October 14th from 2-5pm for our 2017 Harvest Party! Grab your friends and come spend the day with Buddy, eat some BBQ, and have your caricature drawn!
Buddy Paprock will be playing at Coria Estates on Saturday, October 14th from 2-5pm!