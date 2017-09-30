|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Brian Stearns w/foodtruck
Brian Stearns will be back to play at Coria on Saturday, September 30 from 2-5pm. We will also be joined by the Island Girls Lunchbox food truck as well! Come relax and wrap up the summer with some good tunes, good food, and good wine!
