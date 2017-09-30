 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Sep 30, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Brian Stearns w/foodtruck

Brian Stearns will be back to play at Coria on Saturday, September 30 from 2-5pm. We will also be joined by the Island Girls Lunchbox food truck as well! Come relax and wrap up the summer with some good tunes, good food, and good wine!

Brian Stearns and Island Girls Lunchbox foodtruck will be at Coria Estates on Saturday, 9/30.

Coria Estates
8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
