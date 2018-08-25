 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:Aug 25, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Saturday Musica: Adam Fleck

Adam Fleck will be performing up at Coria for the first time, August 25! A talented singer-songwriter in both country and old school Americana, Adam is sure to have you and your friends tapping your toes.

Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
