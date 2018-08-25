|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Saturday Musica: Adam Fleck
Adam Fleck will be performing up at Coria for the first time, August 25! A talented singer-songwriter in both country and old school Americana, Adam is sure to have you and your friends tapping your toes.
Adam Fleck will be performing up at Coria for the first time, August 25!