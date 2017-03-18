 Calendar Home
Location:Samuel Robert Winery
Map:510 S Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038350678
Email:info@samuelrobertwinery.com
Website:http://www.samuelrobertwinery.com
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Samuel Robert Winery welcomes James Southworth

Samuel Robert Winery invites you to our "Meet the Artist" event on Saturday, March 18th from 5pm to 7pm in our tasting room. We are honored to host James Southworth, whose pieces of art highlight the thick luxuriant colors, expressive marks, and textural feel achieved through his technique with pastels. Enjoy an array of Samuel Robert wines during an exclusive meet and greet with Mr. Southworth while getting lost in the vibrant colored pieces featured in our art gallery.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday the 18th!

Samuel Robert Winery welcomes featured artist James Southworth!

Samuel Robert Winery
Samuel Robert Winery 97101 510 S Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS