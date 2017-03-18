Samuel Robert Winery welcomes James Southworth

Samuel Robert Winery invites you to our "Meet the Artist" event on Saturday, March 18th from 5pm to 7pm in our tasting room. We are honored to host James Southworth, whose pieces of art highlight the thick luxuriant colors, expressive marks, and textural feel achieved through his technique with pastels. Enjoy an array of Samuel Robert wines during an exclusive meet and greet with Mr. Southworth while getting lost in the vibrant colored pieces featured in our art gallery.



We look forward to seeing you on Saturday the 18th!