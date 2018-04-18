Sample Bells Up Wines at 16 Tons Taphouse in Eugene

Bells Up will be the featured winery at 16 Tons Taphouse & Bottleshop on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Winemaker Dave Specter will be pouring samples of Bells Up wines at the 16 Tons location at 265 East 13th Avenue (at the corner of High Street) in Eugene, Oregon—home of the University of Oregon—6:00-8:00 p.m.

During the event, four Bells Up wines will be featured for samples and purchases:



2017 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc

2017 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir (our FIRST Estate wine!)

2015 Titan Pinot Noir

2016 Firebird Syrah

If you’re in the area, drop in and say “Hi” to Dave that evening!