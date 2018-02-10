|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/salsasocial/
|All Dates:
Salsa Social Saturday
What better way to warm up this winter than our first Salsa Social at Noble Estate Urban!
Beginning Salsa Lesson from 5-6 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6-9 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.
$7 Cover, $5 Club Member
We’ll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza. Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.
Fee: $5-7
