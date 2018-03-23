|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|Map:
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-338-3007
|Email:
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/salsa-social/
|All Dates:
Salsa Social
What better way to warm up this winter than the Noble Estate Urban Salsa Social!
Beginning Salsa Lesson from 6-7 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 7-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.
$7 Cover, $5 Club Member. Space is limited.
We'll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.
Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.
Fee: $7
Salsa dancing and wine at Noble Estate's urban winery.