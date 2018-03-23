 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/salsa-social/
All Dates:Mar 23, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Salsa Social

What better way to warm up this winter than the Noble Estate Urban Salsa Social!

Beginning Salsa Lesson from 6-7 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 7-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.

$7 Cover, $5 Club Member. Space is limited.

We'll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.

Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

 

Fee: $7

Salsa dancing and wine at Noble Estate's urban winery.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS