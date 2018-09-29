 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/2144535442464926/
All Dates:Sep 29, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Salsa Dance Social

Dance on over to the Noble Estate Urban Salsa Social!

Beginning Salsa and Bachata dance lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.

$7 Cover, $5 Club Member. Space is limited.

We’ll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.

Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

 

Fee: $7

Wine and Salsa Dancing at Noble Estate Urban.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS