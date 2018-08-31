 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Aug 31, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Salsa Dance Social

Dance on over to the Noble Estate Urban Salsa Social!

Beginning Salsa lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.

$7 Cover, $5 Club Member.

We’ll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza.

Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

 

Fee: $7

Enjoy wine and Salsa dancing at Noble Estate.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
