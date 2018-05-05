|Location:
|Noble Estate Urban
|560 Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|5413383007
|wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/cinco-de-mayo-salsa-bachata-party/
Salsa & Bachata Party
We’ve been having so much fun at our spring Salsa Socials, we’re throwing a Cinco de Mayo Salsa and Bachata Party.
Beginning Salsa and Bachata Lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.
$7 Cover, $5 Club Member
Space is limited.
We’ll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza. Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.
Dance your way into Oregon Wine Month at Noble Estate Urban.