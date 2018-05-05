Salsa & Bachata Party

We’ve been having so much fun at our spring Salsa Socials, we’re throwing a Cinco de Mayo Salsa and Bachata Party.



Beginning Salsa and Bachata Lesson from 6-6:30 pm taught by Florabelle Moses. Followed by a Social/Open Dance from 6:30-9:30 pm. D.J. El Negro Candela will be playing Salsa, Bachata, and Cumbia music throughout the night. All levels welcome. No partner needed.



$7 Cover, $5 Club Member

Space is limited.



We’ll be pouring our award winning wines plus local beer and cider. Snacks and Supper available onsite from Pillage Pizza. Noble Estate Urban opens at 4 pm. This is a 21+ event.

Fee: $7