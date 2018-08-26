Salem Symphonic Winds Benefit @ Youngberg Hill

Relax to the sounds of the Salem Symphonic Winds with a glass of world-class wine, a gourmet picnic meal and some classic Broadway, rock and jazz tunes at picturesque Youngberg Hill Winery near McMinnville. Jeff Witt will thrill you with songs like Bring Him Home from Les Miserables and Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. The band will bring you favorites by Leonard Bernstein, The Beatles, Abba, Queen and much more. Pre-order a gourmet picnic or bring your own picnic, but don’t miss another beautiful evening at Youngberg Hill!



Ticket information:

Adults: $25.00

Students (K-12): $10.00

Charis are available, or you can bring your own low lawn seating & blankets.



Meals: $15.00

A variety of gourmet sandwich meals prepared by Roth’s Fresh Catering are available for pre-order purchase on the Salem Symphonic Winds Website: SalemSymphonicWinds.org

Meals Must be ordered by August 22.

A selection of Youngberg Hill wine will be available as well as beer and soft drinks for purchase. No outside beverages please.



Tickets and meals are available from the Salem Symphonic Winds website: SalemSymphonicWinds.org

Tickets will also be available at the concert.

Fee: $25