Salads of Southern France Cooking Class

Meet Armand, a Frenchman with a passion for sharing well made traditional French and Algerian foods with the community. Armand was raised around Bakers, Makers, and Farmers in France, Algeria and beyond.

Join us for a lively and interactive class of the Salads of Southern France, and their accompanying dressings. Help us celebrate Oregon Olive Mill’s award winning extra virgin olive oils and fine Aperö vinegars. What we’ll be making: La Vinaigrette a la Moutarde l’indemodable (Classic Mustard Vinaigrette), La Vinaigrette aux Herbs (Herb Vinaigrette) and La Vinaigrette a l’huile d’olive et au Citron sans Vinaigre (Olive Oil and Citrus Vinaigrette without vinegar). Attendees will leave with a bottle of prepared dressing and enjoy all three salads/dressings in class. Durant Vineyards wines will be available for purchase.

