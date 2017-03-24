|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould
The Duo’s diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.
Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould
The Duo’s diverse set list includes a blend of their own creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031