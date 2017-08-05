Run for the Oaks

This is the second annual Run for the Oaks at Left Coast Cellars in support of our Oak Savanna Restoration Project! Join us for a 10k run, a 5k run or a 5k walk. The course will predominantly be on rolling gravel roads or off-road with trail and paved road segments. Picture a run or a leisurely stroll through some of the most beautiful estate vineyards and old growth oak savannas of Oregon Wine Country. You will be cooled by the breezes of the Van Duzer Corridor, across a flowering landscape, and your participation celebrated with Left Coast's award winning wines.



Our hope is that, through the years, racers will see the improvements we are making in the forest and witness their own contributions to those efforts as the restoration project develops and grows. We seek to expand the trail system and make it a true ecological experience open to everyone who comes to visit us at the estate.



The Oak Savanna Restoration Project

Left Coast Cellars has over 100 acres of ecological compensation areas and 70 acres of old growth oak forest. Through time the forest has become populated with invasive species and our goal is to restore the forest to a native oak savanna. We have partnered with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They will provide the technical expertise for the restoration as well as help us to match any funds we are able to raise ourselves with Federal and State grants. The forest will be a permanent wildlife refuge in the center of our estate and create habitat for native plants, wildlife, birds and insects as well as improving the watershed.

Fee: $45-55