Location: Ruby Vineyard Map: 30088 SW Egger Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123 All Dates: Sep 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Ruby Vineyard Harvest Dinner with Ember and Vine

Join Ruby Vineyard and Ember and Vine for a Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 8 at 6 pm. A buffet-style dinner will be served, featuring many different cuts of Ruby Vineyard’s home-grown pig along with homemade sides, sauces, dessert, and Ruby wine. Vegetarian options will also be available. Tickets are $100 and include all food and wine pairings. Reservations can be made by emailing jessica@rubyvineyard.com.