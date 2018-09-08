 Calendar Home
Location:Ruby Vineyard
Map:30088 SW Egger Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ruby Vineyard Harvest Dinner with Ember and Vine

Join Ruby Vineyard and Ember and Vine for a Harvest Dinner on Saturday, September 8 at 6 pm. A buffet-style dinner will be served, featuring many different cuts of Ruby Vineyard’s home-grown pig along with homemade sides, sauces, dessert, and Ruby wine. Vegetarian options will also be available. Tickets are $100 and include all food and wine pairings. Reservations can be made by emailing jessica@rubyvineyard.com.

Ruby Vineyard
Ruby Vineyard 30088 30088 SW Egger Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

