RSE - Private Stash Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting
A rare opportunity to taste a vertical of 2010-2014 Private Stash Pinot Noirs. Only the finest barrel and clonal selections from our Wits’ End Estate Vineyard find their way into this highly-regarded Pinot Noir.
Complimentary for Stash Club Members
$10 for all other Club Members
$20 for non-club members. (Does not include regular tasting flight fee.)
