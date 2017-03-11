 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://rocowinery.com/event/rse-private-stash-pinot-noir-vertical-tasting/?instance_id=44
All Dates:Mar 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

RSE - Private Stash Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting

A rare opportunity to taste a vertical of 2010-2014 Private Stash Pinot Noirs. Only the finest barrel and clonal selections from our Wits’ End Estate Vineyard find their way into this highly-regarded Pinot Noir.

Complimentary for Stash Club Members
$10 for all other Club Members
$20 for non-club members. (Does not include regular tasting flight fee.)

ROCO Saturday Extras We invite you to join us for numerous fun tastings.

