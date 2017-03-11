RSE - Private Stash Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting

A rare opportunity to taste a vertical of 2010-2014 Private Stash Pinot Noirs. Only the finest barrel and clonal selections from our Wits’ End Estate Vineyard find their way into this highly-regarded Pinot Noir.



Complimentary for Stash Club Members

$10 for all other Club Members

$20 for non-club members. (Does not include regular tasting flight fee.)

