|Location:
|ROCO Winery
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.7625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://rocowinery.com/event/rse-oregons-glorious-2010-vintage/?instance_id=56
|All Dates:
RSE - Oregon's Glorious 2010 Vintage
We will explore the exciting 2010 vintage of three pinot noirs, created from a nail-biter of a vintage. Due to weather, this vintage was a challenge, but as a seasoned winemaker, Rollin came out the other side with some beautiful wines. Come taste vintage history, and be a part of the compelling story of Oregon Pinot Noir.
Fee: $15 | complimentary for club members
oin us at ROCO for the third iteration of ‘ROCO Saturday Extras’.