Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.7625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
All Dates:May 13, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

RSE - Oregon's Glorious 2010 Vintage

We will explore the exciting 2010 vintage of three pinot noirs, created from a nail-biter of a vintage. Due to weather, this vintage was a challenge, but as a seasoned winemaker, Rollin came out the other side with some beautiful wines. Come taste vintage history, and be a part of the compelling story of Oregon Pinot Noir.

Fee: $15 | complimentary for club members

Join us at ROCO for the third iteration of 'ROCO Saturday Extras'.

